Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $77,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

