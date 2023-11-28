Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 135,455 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $54,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

