Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,716 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.