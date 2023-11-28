Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 253,135 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 27.30% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $61,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,083,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 101,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLBL stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1691 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

