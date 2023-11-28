Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 755,000 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 10.37% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $57,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $561.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

