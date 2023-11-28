Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,943 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.06% of IDACORP worth $55,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

