Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,780 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 6.14% of Horace Mann Educators worth $74,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 123,432 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 113,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HMN opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

