Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,410,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,346,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.18% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after buying an additional 18,631,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

