Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives Reduce Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

About Frontier Developments

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 156 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 399.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 148.60 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,194 ($15.08).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

