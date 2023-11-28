General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

