General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors
General Motors Stock Up 1.2 %
GM opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The most active insider sales: Stocks to put on your radar
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Get ready for Christmas shopping-sprees with these 2 winners
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.