Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,192,000 after buying an additional 188,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 120.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

