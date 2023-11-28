Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,843 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Teleflex worth $239,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

