Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 42,181 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Generac worth $201,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Generac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

