Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Etsy worth $227,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,191. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

