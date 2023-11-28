Geode Capital Management LLC Has $254.80 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $254,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 746,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

CHRW stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

