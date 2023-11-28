Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,183 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $209,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
