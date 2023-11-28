Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,183 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNFree Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $209,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

