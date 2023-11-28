Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 50,582 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Loews worth $237,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Loews by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

