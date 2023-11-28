Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,397,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of International Paper worth $234,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in International Paper by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 67,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

View Our Latest Report on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.