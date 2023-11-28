Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 11th

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Golar LNG has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. Wolfe Research lowered Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Golar LNG by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

