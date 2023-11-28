Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of GBDC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
