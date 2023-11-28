Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

