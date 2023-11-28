Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $5.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

GOSS stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

