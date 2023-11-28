Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $4.63 on Friday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

