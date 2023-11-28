Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 263.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.24.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

