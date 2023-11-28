Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

