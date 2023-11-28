Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 275,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

