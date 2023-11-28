Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,824,000 after purchasing an additional 126,159 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 183.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 263,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 170,710 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.