Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

