Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $218.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $221.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

