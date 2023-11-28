Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SouthState worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

