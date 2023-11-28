Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 20,794 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

