Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,394 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.