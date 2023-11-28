Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 89,524 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,524 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

