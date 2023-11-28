Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Guidewire Software worth $38,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.3 %

GWRE stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.