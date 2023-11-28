Head to Head Analysis: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) versus Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) and Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Suncorp Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Doma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Suncorp Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma -63.44% -429.43% -43.26% Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $440.18 million 0.18 -$302.21 million ($16.10) -0.36 Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 24.02

This table compares Doma and Suncorp Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Suncorp Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Doma. Doma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncorp Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Doma and Suncorp Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Suncorp Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Doma presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 327.35%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Suncorp Group.

Summary

Suncorp Group beats Doma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. Doma Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products. The Suncorp Bank segment offers banking services, such as commercial, agribusiness, small business, and home loans; savings and transaction accounts; foreign exchange services; and treasury products and services. The Suncorp New Zealand segment provides general and life insurance products comprising home and contents, motor, commercial property, public liability and professional indemnity, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection. The company was formerly known as Suncorp-Metway Limited and changed its name to Suncorp Group Limited in December 2010. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

