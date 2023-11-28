Head to Head Comparison: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) versus Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) and Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Cascades pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Amcor pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cascades pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amcor has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Amcor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cascades shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 6.72% 24.92% 6.11% Cascades N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amcor and Cascades’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amcor and Cascades’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $14.69 billion 0.92 $1.05 billion $0.66 14.17 Cascades N/A N/A N/A ($1.00) -8.83

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Cascades. Cascades is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amcor and Cascades, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 2 1 0 1.80 Cascades 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.23%. Cascades has a consensus price target of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 84.60%. Given Cascades’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cascades is more favorable than Amcor.

Summary

Amcor beats Cascades on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for various beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc. produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products. The company also provides hygiene and tissue solutions, such as bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, paper and hand towels, bathroom issues, dispensers, table and facial napkins, wipers, and household towels; cascades fluff and tuff products; and fiber-based materials, which include tissue paper jumbo rolls, containerboards, specialty papers, technology barrier solutions, structural components, and uncoated recycled paperboards. In addition, it is involved in the provision of recycling solutions, which include recycling services, brokering and trading of materials, secure shredding, recycling equipment, and graphic design and printing services. The company provides recycling solutions for municipal, industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Cascades Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

