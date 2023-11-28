Head to Head Comparison: Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magic Empire Global and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.60%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Magic Empire Global and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 13.12 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A SHF $9.48 million 3.69 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.31

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats SHF on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

