Head-To-Head Comparison: Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) versus Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $3.25 billion 3.33 $1.22 billion $2.71 10.54 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 14.72

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Western Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 1 5 6 0 2.42 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Western Midstream Partners and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 35.15% 34.94% 9.41% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Koninklijke Vopak on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

