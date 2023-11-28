Head to Head Contrast: Crane (NYSE:CR) and dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and dynaCERT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Crane alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.38 billion 2.63 $401.10 million $7.55 14.57 dynaCERT N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -13.41

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than dynaCERT. dynaCERT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of dynaCERT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crane and dynaCERT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% dynaCERT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crane and dynaCERT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 5 0 2.63 dynaCERT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus price target of $107.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than dynaCERT.

Summary

Crane beats dynaCERT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About dynaCERT

(Get Free Report)

dynaCERT Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The company offers HydraGen technology that produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand for the aftermarket trucking industry. Its products have applications in various market segments comprising trucks, reefer trailers, buses, heavy construction, mining equipment, electrical power generators, marine, and locomotive. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Fuel Systems, Inc. and changed its name to DynaCERT Inc. in January 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.