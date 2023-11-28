Head-To-Head Review: China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) versus Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY – Get Free Report) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Airgain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Airgain has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.83%.

Profitability

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A Airgain -15.43% -17.59% -13.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airgain $65.86 million 0.38 -$8.66 million ($0.98) -2.45

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Summary

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology beats Airgain on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

