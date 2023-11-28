Head to Head Review: ORIX (IX) versus Its Rivals

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) is one of 6 public companies in the “Miscellaneous business credit” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ORIX to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX 10.47% 7.82% 1.83% ORIX Competitors 26.31% 7.03% 3.77%

Risk & Volatility

ORIX has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIX’s competitors have a beta of -0.22, suggesting that their average share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.7% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous business credit” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ORIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous business credit” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIX Competitors 3 43 59 2 2.56

As a group, “Miscellaneous business credit” companies have a potential upside of 32.69%. Given ORIX’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ORIX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORIX and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX $19.74 billion $2.02 billion 10.70 ORIX Competitors $4.94 billion $484.94 million 11.98

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. ORIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ORIX pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ORIX pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous business credit” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ORIX competitors beat ORIX on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

