Head-To-Head Review: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) and RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 7.72 -$149.34 million ($2.58) -6.00 RVL Pharmaceuticals $49.72 million 0.01 -$51.69 million ($0.70) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

RVL Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RVL Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and RVL Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 0 3.00 RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $35.09, suggesting a potential upside of 126.69%. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68,393.15%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and RVL Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.37% -39.40% RVL Pharmaceuticals -184.91% -130.22% -47.70%

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats RVL Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD). The company is also developing Entinostat. It has an agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for licensing, development, and commercialization of Entinostat. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. It is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults. The company was formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2022. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.