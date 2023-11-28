Head-To-Head Review: Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) versus Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trainline and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trainline currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tuniu $205.32 million 0.57 -$28.04 million $0.06 15.00

This table compares Trainline and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trainline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Tuniu shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trainline and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A Tuniu 7.47% 0.96% 0.50%

Summary

Tuniu beats Trainline on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

