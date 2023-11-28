Head to Head Survey: Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) & Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Grifols shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grifols shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grifols has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grifols 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Context Therapeutics and Grifols, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 445.65%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Grifols.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Grifols’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -78.39% -68.78% Grifols N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Grifols’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.84 million ($1.30) -0.63 Grifols $6.39 billion 1.05 $219.44 million N/A N/A

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics.

Summary

Grifols beats Context Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product. The Diagnostic segment offers transfusion medicine, which includes Procleix Panther systems/Procleix Panther with Automation Ready technology, Automated NAT blood screening systems, assays, software, WADiana/Erytra/Erytra Eflexys analyzers, BLOODchip ID/IDCore/IDHPA/IDRHD/IDCORE/BIDS, and antigens; and clinical and diagnostics products, such as Promonitor and Alpha1D. The Bio Supplies segment provides human biological materials for life sciences research and the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The Others segment offers healthcare solutions, which provides services and manufactures products, including parenteral solutions, robotics, and software used by hospitals, blood banks, plasma collection centers and other healthcare systems. The company's products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. Grifols, S.A. has collaboration agreements with Canadian Blood Services for the processing of other plasma-derived products, and with GIANT and GigaGen to develop recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

