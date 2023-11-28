Head to Head Survey: GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) versus Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GB Sciences and Oncolytics Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -0.02 Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$19.10 million ($0.36) -4.22

Profitability

Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GB Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GB Sciences and Oncolytics Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A Oncolytics Biotech N/A -123.74% -84.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GB Sciences and Oncolytics Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than GB Sciences.

Summary

GB Sciences beats Oncolytics Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc., a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc. in October 2016. GB Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and Bavencio, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

