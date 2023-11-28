Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

