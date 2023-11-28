Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $17.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.