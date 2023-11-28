Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Hess worth $57,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

