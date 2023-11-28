Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,915 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

