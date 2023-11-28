Hibbett, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hibbett in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $59.46 on Monday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $736.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.