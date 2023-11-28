Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Hormel Foods worth $261,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after purchasing an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,181,000 after buying an additional 445,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

